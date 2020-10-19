News

From jail to ‘frail’: Agrizzi moved to private hospital after ‘condition worsens’

The corruption-accused former Bosasa COO’s family and lawyer confirm he has been moved to a private facility

19 October 2020 - 20:07 By Karyn Maughan

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi has been moved to a private hospital after his “respiratory condition worsened”.  

His family said in a statement on Monday they “were contacted by a representative of the department of correctional services at [midday]” and told “Angelo’s condition had deteriorated and that his treating doctor had advised that he should be moved to a private facility for urgent care”.  ..

