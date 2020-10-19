Pupil warned teacher about Keamohetswe’s body in pool – twice
A report on the Gauteng pupil’s drowning has found instances of negligence among staff
19 October 2020 - 20:05
On the January 14, Keamohetswe Seboko, 13, was accompanied to his new home, Laerskool Bekker Primary School hostel in Magaliesburg, by his mother and uncle. He would be found dead at the bottom of the school’s swimming pool 24 hours later.
After the news of his untimely death broke, the Gauteng department of education (GDE) instructed law firm Ndobela Lamola Incorporated to investigate the circumstances. ..
