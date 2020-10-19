Top cop probing fellow officers narrowly survives attack by gunmen

Attempted murder comes after killing of Ipid investigator in ‘rogue’ North West detectives case

Seven months after the murder of an Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) investigator – who was leading a probe into a group of senior North West police officers – gunmen have tried to kill a key witness in the state’s case.



Paul Kgwedi, a police officer in the Gauteng Provincial Investigation Unit, narrowly escaped with his life on Friday afternoon when gunmen opened fire on him in a Boksburg shopping centre parking lot on Gauteng’s East Rand, according to a source within the police who did not want be named...