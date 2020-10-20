Ever wondered if SA teachers regret their career choice? Well, here are the numbers

Poll finds 53% of those in public schools wonder whether it would have been better to choose another profession

One in five teachers in SA regrets being in the profession.​



This is one of the key findings of a global study involving 260,000 teachers from 15,000 schools in 48 countries, which explored the broad theme of “teachers and school leaders as valued professionals”...