No row, row, row your boat to SA crew stranded after ship sank

Strong winds have stalled the rescue of South Africans stuck on remote Gough Island, but at least there are supplies

Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
20 October 2020 - 19:09

Strong winds and high swells on Tuesday stalled the evacuation of 62 seafarers from SA’s remote Gough Island, where they have been sheltering since their research ship sank late last week.

Conditions were too severe to airlift anybody off the island onto SA’s research vessel, the SA Agulhas II, which arrived earlier on Tuesday after a three-day voyage from Cape Town. The rescue mission is due to continue as soon as conditions allow, according to Maritime Rescue co-ordination Centre chief Jared Blows. ..

