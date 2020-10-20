News

Our cars are gathering dust, but Mzansi plans to sho’t left after lockdown

Most Saffers are doing less mileage compared with pre-lockdown but we’re already planning our road trips

20 October 2020 - 19:12

As many international borders remain closed South Africans plan to spend the mileage saved on their vehicles - by working from home - on cross-country holidays once lockdown eventually ends. 

A survey, released on Monday by online classified advert site Gumtree, polled 12,000 vehicle owners from across the country. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Shut your mouth or you die! New Senekal twist sparks fears for witness News
  2. Our cars are gathering dust, but Mzansi plans to sho’t left after lockdown News
  3. Party to remember: superspreader events could make Covid endemic News
  4. Ever wondered if SA teachers regret their career choice? Well, here are the ... News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

'You must take a life, or they take yours': CIT security officers recount their ...
'He's innocent' - Girlfriend of Brendin Horner murder suspect speaks

Related articles

  1. The show on the road: five homegrown SA heroes who became famous Lifestyle
  2. EDITORIAL | SA tourism faces a long, potentially devastating journey Opinion & Analysis
  3. PODCAST | The maths behind a phantom traffic jam Science
  4. You shall not pass this port: SA’s borders open, but not to everyone News
  5. 70,000 pre-owned cars are looking for new homes on Gumtree Motoring
X