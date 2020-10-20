News

Party to remember: superspreader events could make Covid endemic

Events such as the Fort Hare student parties ensure the virus remains a part of the equation, experts warn

Tanya Farber Senior science reporter
20 October 2020 - 19:11

Researchers from Imperial College London have developed a mathematical model that can inform policies on how to prevent superspreader events.

This comes as SA faces the threat of a second wave, fuelled by community transmission in everyday activities and superspreader events...

