We’re real writers too, say SA’s romance authors as Rosa blooms

Most local writers are published internationally as the local publishing industry snubs the genre

Despite being the genre that “keeps the lights on” for many publishing houses and book sellers, and one that is immensely popular with readers, there’s still contempt towards romance novels in SA.



“Some bookstores refuse to stock our ‘trashy’ books, authors are seldom welcomed at book fairs or literary events, and we are often treated as if we are not real writers because we write primarily for a female audience, as if relationships and women’s issues are somehow not as worthy of being considered ‘real literature’,” said Romance Writers’ Organisation of SA (Rosa) founder Romy Sommer...