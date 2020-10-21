News

After eight long years, Marikana widows still hope for justice

Court case against cops may bring them some of what they want, but they still have many unanswered questions

21 October 2020 - 20:07

Widows of the Marikana miners killed at the Lonmin platinum mine in August 2012 this week descended on the North West High Court, hoping to learn whether any police officers would finally be held responsible.

The miners were gunned down during wage-related unrest that erupted at the North West mine. Several police officers and a security guard were also gunned down or hacked to death in the days before August 16 2012, which was to go down in history as the day of the Marikana Massacre...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Protector wields big broom at ConHill over sneaky cleaning tender News
  2. After eight long years, Marikana widows still hope for justice News
  3. What’s up, Cape Town? The world is slumbering while you lie awake News
  4. ‘Knee-jerk’ GBV bill ‘will only make things worse and turn rescuers into ... News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

'You must take a life, or they take yours': CIT security officers recount their ...
'He's innocent' - Girlfriend of Brendin Horner murder suspect speaks

Related articles

  1. Shut your mouth or you die! New Senekal twist sparks fears for witness News
  2. Straight to the cop: Zondo zeroes in on Bheki Cele News
  3. FIVE YEARS ON | #Feesmustfall: ‘My parents didn’t want me to join, but they ... News
  4. Truter’s conviction gives Hawks, NPA a boost in VBS case News
  5. ‘Thank God for justice’: delight as cops denied bail in Nateniël Julies murder News
X