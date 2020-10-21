After eight long years, Marikana widows still hope for justice

Court case against cops may bring them some of what they want, but they still have many unanswered questions

Widows of the Marikana miners killed at the Lonmin platinum mine in August 2012 this week descended on the North West High Court, hoping to learn whether any police officers would finally be held responsible.



The miners were gunned down during wage-related unrest that erupted at the North West mine. Several police officers and a security guard were also gunned down or hacked to death in the days before August 16 2012, which was to go down in history as the day of the Marikana Massacre...