All over bar the coughing: recovering Mkhize worries about SA ‘resurgence’
The health minister says an increase in Covid-19 cases in the past two weeks is concerning
21 October 2020 - 20:05
Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize is worried.
The 64-year-old is just days into his recovery from Covid-19, which he announced on Sunday he had contracted. He suffered various symptoms, he said, but was left with “only a cough”...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.