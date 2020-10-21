News

All over bar the coughing: recovering Mkhize worries about SA ‘resurgence’

The health minister says an increase in Covid-19 cases in the past two weeks is concerning

Matthew Savides Night news editor
21 October 2020 - 20:05

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize is worried.

The 64-year-old is just days into his recovery from Covid-19, which he announced on Sunday he had contracted. He suffered various symptoms, he said, but was left with “only a cough”...

