How out of tune is the SABC for wanting us to pay it to watch Netflix?

The proposal has been met with backlash, but some think online streaming platforms should contribute

Government’s proposal that SA’s TV licence fee be amended to include laptops, cellphones and tablets has been met with mixed reaction from experts who say it could run foul of the country’s existing communications laws.



On Wednesday, communications deputy minister Pinky Kekana told parliament’s portfolio committee on communications that the definition of TV licences was outdated as it stood and should be amended to include other electronic devices that people used to stream video on demand...