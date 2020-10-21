News

What’s up, Cape Town? The world is slumbering while you lie awake

The Mother City is way down on the 2020 city sleep index and it’s not good for its residents’ health

21 October 2020 - 20:06

When it comes to sleep, one SA city is not getting much shut-eye.

Cape Town features towards bottom of the 2020 city sleep index, which compares the sleep quality of residents in 75 cities...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Protector wields big broom at ConHill over sneaky cleaning tender News
  2. After eight long years, Marikana widows still hope for justice News
  3. What’s up, Cape Town? The world is slumbering while you lie awake News
  4. ‘Knee-jerk’ GBV bill ‘will only make things worse and turn rescuers into ... News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

'You must take a life, or they take yours': CIT security officers recount their ...
'He's innocent' - Girlfriend of Brendin Horner murder suspect speaks

Related articles

  1. Night owls face the risk of earlier death‚ study concludes Health & Sex
  2. Hit the snooze button: 4 reasons you should get more sleep Lifestyle
  3. Lack of sleep is the most neglected medical condition Lifestyle
  4. How sleep disorders could affect women and men differently Lifestyle
  5. Teens are dying for lack of sleep South Africa
  6. Don't get enough sleep? The potential side-effects could be serious Lifestyle
X