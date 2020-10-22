News

Locust focus: Eastern Cape fights to contain ‘black rivers’ waiting to burst

Newly hatched pests haven’t started hopping but will reach the disastrous flying stage in under three weeks

22 October 2020 - 19:41 By Michael Kimberley

A brown locust outbreak has hit drought-ravaged districts in the Eastern Cape, a disaster that could clear out cereal crops on more than 120 farms.

“There is a hell of a lot of them. It is a big problem,” said Agri EC chair Doug Stern. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. ‘The cow and her calf ... their lips, ears and eyes were burnt off … I shot ... News
  2. Lean, green machine: at last, Eskom has a plan that boffins say might work News
  3. He’s on life support and dialysis, but still Agrizzi fights on News
  4. Locust focus: Eastern Cape fights to contain ‘black rivers’ waiting to burst News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Four ex-Gauteng health officials arrested in 'corruption' case that cost ...
'You must take a life, or they take yours': CIT security officers recount their ...

Related articles

  1. MICHAEL MORRIS | Cyril lauds our farming success - but expropriation will kill ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. Who will conserve conservation in Africa? Lifestyle
  3. JONATHAN JANSEN | Look deeper and you’ll see that both sides in Senekal have ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. EXPLAINER | Forget land grabs. Here are the facts on the expropriation bill News
X