Locust focus: Eastern Cape fights to contain ‘black rivers’ waiting to burst

Newly hatched pests haven’t started hopping but will reach the disastrous flying stage in under three weeks

A brown locust outbreak has hit drought-ravaged districts in the Eastern Cape, a disaster that could clear out cereal crops on more than 120 farms.



“There is a hell of a lot of them. It is a big problem,” said Agri EC chair Doug Stern. ..