One of Senekal accused gets bail, but second ‘has some explaining to do’

Save for the two statements obtained from witnesses, there was no evidence linking Matlaletsa to Horner’s murder.

“There are no eyewitnesses, and the DNA results taken from the bakkie were inconclusive as far as it relates to him,” Van Rooyen said.

He said despite the state’s assertion that Matlaletsa posed a flight risk, Matlaletsa has been attending his court cases in relation to two other matters.

“On these grounds I believe it’s in the interest of justice to grant bail to applicant 2 [Matlaletsa],” Van Rooyen said.

Spotlight on Mahlamba

On denying Mahlamba bail, Van Rooyen said his girlfriend’s statement cast suspicion on him.

“There’s evidence in the form of a statement taken from the girlfriend indicating he was not in their house when she woke up around 11pm and he arrived home at around 4am on October 2.”

Van Rooyen said Mahlamba had some explaining to do about his whereabouts when he left their home in the middle of the night and returned early in the morning.