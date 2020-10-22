‘The cow and her calf ... their lips, ears and eyes were burnt off … I shot them both’

Free State farmers count the cost - emotional and financial - of a blaze that reduced cattle and crops to ash

Late on Sunday afternoon as the fire ripped through the dry Free State veld of Hertzogville, Hansie Labuschagne’s heart broke at the sound of his animals in distress.



“I am struggling to fall asleep at night and when I eventually do fall asleep, I hear the cries of my animals as they burnt in the fire...