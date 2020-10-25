What’s driving Miss Daisy’s aggression? Can she be saved or is she just plain bad?
After a deadly attack last week, animal behaviourists tell us why some dogs become aggressive
25 October 2020 - 18:34
A fluffy sibling was the straw that broke the camel’s back for an aggressive KwaZulu-Natal boerboel cross rottweiler now serving time at a Phoenix shelter.
During lockdown, two-year-old Daisy was surrendered to Wagging Tails Animal Rescue and is living with a foster family until she can be adopted, but her behaviour has worsened. ..
