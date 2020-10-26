EDITORIAL | Ready for another hard lockdown, SA? Then best you toe the line
Experts are hinting that if citizens continue to flout Covid-19 regulations their activities will be curtailed
26 October 2020 - 19:59
From Cape Town to Durban, Mthatha to Sandton, our masks are down and it spells disaster.
As a second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic hits, with countries such as the UK, Spain and France introducing a new round of measures to counter its resurgence, accounts of South Africans revelling in clubs and taverns, and worshipping and socialising at large gatherings, heighten our anxiety...
