EDITORIAL | Ready for another hard lockdown, SA? Then best you toe the line

Experts are hinting that if citizens continue to flout Covid-19 regulations their activities will be curtailed

From Cape Town to Durban, Mthatha to Sandton, our masks are down and it spells disaster.



As a second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic hits, with countries such as the UK, Spain and France introducing a new round of measures to counter its resurgence, accounts of South Africans revelling in clubs and taverns, and worshipping and socialising at large gatherings, heighten our anxiety...