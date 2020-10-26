News

Fear not, kids, Santa Claus is coming to town, despite Covid-19

Interactive toys are dominating this year, with economists predicting things will be better than people think

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
26 October 2020 - 20:02

Covid-19 will not be the grinch that steals Christmas.

Toy retailers are optimistic there will be presents under the tree, despite the turmoil created by the global pandemic and the country’s lockdown...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Skippering a beat: Ard Matthews wants to rock the boat – literally News
  2. Take flight and nail down the scope of SA’s killer roof problem: expert News
  3. Fear not, kids, Santa Claus is coming to town, despite Covid-19 News
  4. Take your vibe and waai: varsities take hard line on superspreader fears News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Six years on, five suspects arrested in Senzo Meyiwa murder case
Alleged Table Mountain killer's side of the story explained

Related articles

  1. Extended Black Friday goes online to cut crowds Business
  2. Global shortage of popular toys expected as China output hit Business
  3. Gift ideas for the sports fanatic, the audiophile and the techie Lifestyle
  4. Left planning your Christmas feast to the last minute? We've done it for you! Food
X