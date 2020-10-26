Kill or be killed: that’s the reality for kids in the Cape’s ganglands
Teachers go beyond the call of duty to keep them on the straight and narrow. Will it ever be enough?
26 October 2020 - 19:59
Crystal High School’s Grade 11 head, Jerome Steyn, has seen it all. Based at the Hanover Park school in the heart of the Cape’s ganglands for 30 years, being a teacher to children who often spend their nights waging gun battles, is not for the faint-hearted.
It was in this area where, three weeks ago, 11 people were shot in 72 hours. Three were killed, while the injured included a five-year-old girl and a six-year-old boy...
