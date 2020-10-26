News

Skippering a beat: Ard Matthews wants to rock the boat – literally

The Just Jinjer frontman is attempting to sail around the world in a floating sound studio

Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
26 October 2020 - 20:04

SA rock star Ard Matthews has ridden a wave of musical success for more than a decade as frontman of Just Jinjer. Now he’s heading into unchartered waters in his new role as yacht skipper, attempting to sail around the world in a floating sound studio.

The energetic performer sailed into Cape Town harbour on Wednesday in his classic yacht, named The Impossible Machine (TIM) after his last award-winning album Impossible Machines, for which he won a SA Music Award in 2019...

