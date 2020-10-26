Take your vibe and waai: varsities take hard line on superspreader fears

Durban institutions ban social gatherings as experts worry about students’ party habits

Durban’s tertiary institutions have banned large social gatherings and are keeping a close eye on students in a bid to contain the spread of Covid-19.



According to the Sunday Times, students socialising more in lockdown level 1 have caused grave concern for medical experts and authorities throughout SA, who are worried about superspreader events...