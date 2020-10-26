Take your vibe and waai: varsities take hard line on superspreader fears
Durban institutions ban social gatherings as experts worry about students’ party habits
26 October 2020 - 19:59
Durban’s tertiary institutions have banned large social gatherings and are keeping a close eye on students in a bid to contain the spread of Covid-19.
According to the Sunday Times, students socialising more in lockdown level 1 have caused grave concern for medical experts and authorities throughout SA, who are worried about superspreader events...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.