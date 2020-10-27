News

Here it is, people, the festive lockdown lowdown you’ve been waiting for

The president says he’s watching us as Covid-19 levels climb, but another hard lockdown is not on the cards

Thabo Mokone Parliamentary editor
27 October 2020 - 20:37

President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured his fellow South Africans he has no intention of returning the country to a hard lockdown ahead of the festive season.

He told MPs in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Tuesday that speculation his cabinet’s national coronavirus command council (NCCC) was planning to return the country to hard lockdown was simply “alarmist" and “not true"...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. The plot thickens, but confusion reigns as Meyiwa murder suspects appear in ... News
  2. They stumbled across one shipwreck … then another … and another News
  3. The stakes are high for Africa in the scramble for Covid vaccine News
  4. Man shown ‘mercy’ for raping daughter to be punished properly News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Dozens of armed police officers escort Zane Kilian at Cape Town court
Six years on, five suspects arrested in Senzo Meyiwa murder case

Related articles

  1. Phumzile Van Damme urges people to wear masks properly Politics
  2. WSU in lockdown: All students to be confined after university Covid-19 outbreak South Africa
  3. Take your vibe and waai: varsities take hard line on superspreader fears News
  4. Manager of packed Sandton nightclub Blackdoor arrested after police raid South Africa
X