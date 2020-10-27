Here it is, people, the festive lockdown lowdown you’ve been waiting for
The president says he’s watching us as Covid-19 levels climb, but another hard lockdown is not on the cards
27 October 2020 - 20:37
President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured his fellow South Africans he has no intention of returning the country to a hard lockdown ahead of the festive season.
He told MPs in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Tuesday that speculation his cabinet’s national coronavirus command council (NCCC) was planning to return the country to hard lockdown was simply “alarmist" and “not true"...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.