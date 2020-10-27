Here it is, people, the festive lockdown lowdown you’ve been waiting for

The president says he’s watching us as Covid-19 levels climb, but another hard lockdown is not on the cards

President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured his fellow South Africans he has no intention of returning the country to a hard lockdown ahead of the festive season.



He told MPs in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Tuesday that speculation his cabinet’s national coronavirus command council (NCCC) was planning to return the country to hard lockdown was simply “alarmist" and “not true"...