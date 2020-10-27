I’m the scapegoat, says former Gauteng health CFO over PPE scandal

Kabelo Lehloenya says SIU knew the majority of its complaints in its affidavit took place after she left office

Former Gauteng health CFO Kabelo Lehloenya says she is being made a scapegoat for the corruption allegations related to Covid-19 personal protective equipment (PPE) that have rocked the department.



In August, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) obtained an interim freezing order against the bank accounts of a number of companies, saying its investigation had uncovered that contracts were corruptly awarded to Ledla Structural Development — a “proxy” for Royal Bhaca Projects, owned by the husband of presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko...