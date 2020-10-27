News

I’m the scapegoat, says former Gauteng health CFO over PPE scandal

Kabelo Lehloenya says SIU knew the majority of its complaints in its affidavit took place after she left office

27 October 2020 - 20:37 By Franny Rabkin

Former Gauteng health CFO Kabelo Lehloenya says she is being made a scapegoat for the corruption allegations related to Covid-19 personal protective equipment (PPE) that have rocked the department.

In August, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) obtained an interim freezing order against the bank accounts of a number of companies, saying its investigation had uncovered that contracts were corruptly awarded to Ledla Structural Development — a “proxy” for Royal Bhaca Projects, owned by the husband of presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. The plot thickens, but confusion reigns as Meyiwa murder suspects appear in ... News
  2. They stumbled across one shipwreck … then another … and another News
  3. The stakes are high for Africa in the scramble for Covid vaccine News
  4. Man shown ‘mercy’ for raping daughter to be punished properly News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Dozens of armed police officers escort Zane Kilian at Cape Town court
Six years on, five suspects arrested in Senzo Meyiwa murder case

Related articles

  1. 12 years and counting: no end to delays in John Hlophe case News
  2. PPE fraud findings 'simply garbage': former health MEC Bandile Masuku News
  3. PPE scandal: SIU accused of targeting ‘innocent people’ News
  4. Ramaphosa bank records must stay secret, says FIC News
  5. Zondo's open and inquiring mind a problem for Zuma's team News
X