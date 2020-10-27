Man shown ‘mercy’ for raping daughter to be punished properly

Now-suspended magistrate gave him a wholly suspended sentence for raping the girl, 11. This time the state will seek life

Another child rapist, given a slap on the wrist by now-suspended Umlazi magistrate Kholeka Bodlani, has been rearrested and is due to be resentenced next month.



The man cannot be named because he was convicted of raping his 11-year-old daughter. He appeared, for a second time, in the Durban Regional Court on Tuesday and remains behind bars until he is sentenced...