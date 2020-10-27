News

SA farmers rally to help douse devastation caused by Free State fires

Hundreds of thousands in feed trucked in from across the country after blazes tear through the area

27 October 2020 - 20:38

When KwaZulu-Natal farmers witnessed the devastation caused by recent Free State fires, which destroyed farms and killed tens of thousands of cattle, they didn’t think twice about the 725km journey they would need to endure to provide help to their countrymen. 

Erhard Breet, a farmer from Nottingham Road in the KZN Midlands, said he and other local farmers, Agri businesses and transporters — about 30 people — rallied together to conjure up more than R200,000 worth of feed and hay to donate to their Free State counterparts. ..

