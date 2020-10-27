News

The plot thickens, but confusion reigns as Meyiwa murder suspects appear in court

Kelly Khumalo’s name has come up in a confidential document that mistakenly ‘slipped’ into the public domain

27 October 2020 - 20:42 By Ernest Mabuza, Iavan Pijoos and Naledi Shange

The Senzo Meyiwa murder case took another twist on Tuesday.

A confidential National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) document pointed to his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo as a suspect...

  The plot thickens, but confusion reigns as Meyiwa murder suspects appear in ...
