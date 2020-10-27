The plot thickens, but confusion reigns as Meyiwa murder suspects appear in court
Kelly Khumalo’s name has come up in a confidential document that mistakenly ‘slipped’ into the public domain
27 October 2020 - 20:42
The Senzo Meyiwa murder case took another twist on Tuesday.
A confidential National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) document pointed to his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo as a suspect...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.