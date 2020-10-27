The stakes are high for Africa in the scramble for Covid vaccine
Participating in vaccine trials and securing funding drive its strategy to ensure the continent isn't at the 'end of the queue'
27 October 2020 - 20:39
SA is one of eight African countries conducting international clinical trials to test Covid-19 vaccines and, on Wednesday morning, masked volunteers were lining up as usual at the continent’s most southern trial site, the UCT Lung Institute in Cape Town.
Recruitment for the CHADOX trial at UCT to test the Oxford/AstraZeneca ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine candidate has wound up, shots have been given and follow-up visits are in progress...
