They stumbled across one shipwreck … then another … and another
A father and son's find led to heritage experts rushing to a deserted Cape Agulhas beach
27 October 2020 - 20:39
Stumbling upon a shipwreck is a privilege reserved for a lucky few.
Stephen and Don Marx stumbled upon three within a 2km stretch of deserted beach near Cape Agulhas last month, including two that have yet to be identified...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.