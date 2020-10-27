News

‘Well-oiled machine’ is ‘ready’ for historic matric exams, marker shortages aside

Exams start next Thursday and teacher organisations are confident the education dept has them covered

Prega Govender Journalist
27 October 2020 - 20:38

Teacher unions have given the department of basic education’s state of readiness to administer the largest matric exams yet, starting next Thursday, the thumbs up.

For the first time in the country’s history, more than one million candidates will sit for the merged June and November exams, including 616,021 full-time candidates who are at school...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. The plot thickens, but confusion reigns as Meyiwa murder suspects appear in ... News
  2. They stumbled across one shipwreck … then another … and another News
  3. The stakes are high for Africa in the scramble for Covid vaccine News
  4. Man shown ‘mercy’ for raping daughter to be punished properly News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Dozens of armed police officers escort Zane Kilian at Cape Town court
Six years on, five suspects arrested in Senzo Meyiwa murder case

Related articles

  1. Ever wondered if SA teachers regret their career choice? Well, here are the ... News
  2. Hell to pay: schools take hard line to get parents to cough up News
  3. Sacked ‘skeelgat’ teacher rises from the ‘dead’ to say: this is all so unfair News
  4. Officials say no to matric balls but some schools push ahead News
  5. ‘It’s literally setting us up for failure’: students’ fury at Unisa exam dates News
  6. No police clearance? Then no study for prospective teachers News
X