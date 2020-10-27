‘Well-oiled machine’ is ‘ready’ for historic matric exams, marker shortages aside

Exams start next Thursday and teacher organisations are confident the education dept has them covered

Teacher unions have given the department of basic education’s state of readiness to administer the largest matric exams yet, starting next Thursday, the thumbs up.



For the first time in the country’s history, more than one million candidates will sit for the merged June and November exams, including 616,021 full-time candidates who are at school...