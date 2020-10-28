Give us this day our right to gather, says the ‘thorn in Engen’s side’
Activists have now taken their right-to-protest fight against the refinery to the ConCourt
28 October 2020 - 21:12
Community activists in Wentworth, KwaZulu-Natal – who have long been at loggerheads with Engen – have launched a constitutional challenge to legislation that criminalises gatherings on a public road of more than 15 people without notification or consent.
And the Right2Know campaign, which says it actively seeks to promote freedom of assembly and freedom of protest, has applied to be admitted as a “friend of the court”...
