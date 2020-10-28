KZN Fashion Council ‘designed its demise by not hiring industry experts’

However, the organisation says its closure is due to lack of funds and Covid-19. Either way, it’s a huge ‘blow’

Lack of funds and the impact of Covid-19 have robbed KwaZulu-Natal designers.



The KZN Fashion Council, the largest of its kind in SA, will close its doors on Friday after running out of funds...