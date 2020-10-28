KZN Fashion Council ‘designed its demise by not hiring industry experts’
However, the organisation says its closure is due to lack of funds and Covid-19. Either way, it’s a huge ‘blow’
28 October 2020 - 21:12
Lack of funds and the impact of Covid-19 have robbed KwaZulu-Natal designers.
The KZN Fashion Council, the largest of its kind in SA, will close its doors on Friday after running out of funds...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.