Mysterious double murder leads to arrest of husband after he poisons himself

The families of the two murdered businesswomen get another big shock just weeks after the hit

Two weeks ago, the families of successful friends, Tebogo “Ted” Mphuti, 35, and Makoena Leshabane, 46, were left stumped by their deaths in a shooting that took place while the two women were viewing a business premises in Polokwane. Today, the families have to deal with the shocking news that Makoena’s husband, Thabo Leshabane, has been arrested in connection with the murders.



Family spokesperson Mmakgabo Ramotshela said Thabo looked very distraught after his wife died. It never occurred to the family that he could have been behind her murder...