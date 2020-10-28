Mysterious double murder leads to arrest of husband after he poisons himself
The families of the two murdered businesswomen get another big shock just weeks after the hit
28 October 2020 - 21:13
Two weeks ago, the families of successful friends, Tebogo “Ted” Mphuti, 35, and Makoena Leshabane, 46, were left stumped by their deaths in a shooting that took place while the two women were viewing a business premises in Polokwane. Today, the families have to deal with the shocking news that Makoena’s husband, Thabo Leshabane, has been arrested in connection with the murders.
Family spokesperson Mmakgabo Ramotshela said Thabo looked very distraught after his wife died. It never occurred to the family that he could have been behind her murder...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.