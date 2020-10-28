Teachers cut through the noise of gunshots in Cape ganglands

The lockdown has eroded much of the hard work teachers have done over the years to keep gangsterism out

Grade 8 pupil Justin Abrahams took his last breath outside Mount View High School, where his mother worked. On the other side of the security fence was the only institution that could have offered him a chance out of Hanover Park, the heart of the Cape ganglands. But the road to Mount View High School is dangerous and the slopes to achieving success for a child from the ganglands are steep.



Mount View teacher Peter Hendricks sighs as he walks over and carefully takes down a laminated poem from next to his desk. His class of 2016 had penned it for the slain Justin...