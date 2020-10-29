Accountability system for magistrates gets the thumbs-up

Despite the flattering report, magistrates are guilty before proven innocent in the court of public opinion

Since 2001, parliament has received 50 cases of potentially impeachable conduct by magistrates, and in 18 of these, magistrates were removed from office – a sign that accountability processes for magistrates are working, according to a report (https://www.magistratesmatter.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Magistrates-Conduct-Report-web-ready.pdf) released on Thursday.



Most South Africans who come into contact with the courts will do so with the magistrates’ courts, said the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit (DGRU) in its report – the first comprehensive study on the disciplinary processes for magistrates...