Durban woman graduates with master’s degree in nursing at 75
The retired midwife wants to use her vast years of experience to help improve neonatal nursing care
29 October 2020 - 21:02
University of KwaZulu-Natal graduate Pumla Ntikinca is chuffed that at 75 she still drives and has achieved her master's degree in nursing.
Despite battling osteoarthritis, which left her nearly “handicapped”, Ntikinca, from the Bluff in Durban, was determined to complete her master's degree, which took her five years...
