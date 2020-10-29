‘Quite silly … deranged’: the experts’ verdict on Zuma’s beef with Zondo

The claim of bias, based on the fact Zondo had a child with the sister of Zuma's future wife, 'doesn't hold water'

In the face of allegations of “bias” from former president Jacob Zuma, stemming from alleged “historical personal, family and professional relations”, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo made a private matter public on Thursday.



He admitted that he had a child with the sister of one of Zuma’s wives, Thobeka Madiba, about 25 years ago. At the time, he said, Madiba “had no relationship” with the man who would become president...