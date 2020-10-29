We must call a tablet a TV set - it’s a matter of life or death: SABC

Broadcaster invokes its 'invaluable' Covid role to make the case for changing the laws governing TV licences

The SABC is worth saving – and if it died, millions of South Africans would die with it.



This is according to Sylvia Tladi, the head of TV licences division, during an interview with TimesLIVE this week. She said it was vital that the embattled public broadcaster – often seen as being on life support owing to a crippling financial situation – was given a lifeline. Even if this meant finding ways to get people to pay their TV licences...