Jacob Zuma must pay out of his own pocket for challenge on Thuli Madonsela report, appeal court rules

Former president Jacob Zuma has lost his bid to appeal the personal and punitive costs order against him by the Pretoria high court in the failed challenge to the former public protector’s State of Capture report.



The report contained “troubling allegations of improper relationships between Mr Zuma, cabinet ministers and senior government officials on the one hand and the Gupta family on the other," said the judgment...