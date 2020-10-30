News

Minibus taxis aren't behind most road accidents - irresponsible drivers of passenger cars are

See the top 3 accident areas

Wendy Knowler Consumer journalist
30 October 2020 - 13:49

Minibus taxis are involved in most serious accidents on SA’s roads, right? Wrong. Ordinary passenger cars and light delivery vehicles make up the biggest proportion of major collisions.

That’s according to renowned forensic accident investigator Craig Proctor-Parker, who this month released a report based on his analysis of more than 650 accident scenes between 2009 and 2016...

