Minibus taxis aren't behind most road accidents - irresponsible drivers of passenger cars are
See the top 3 accident areas
30 October 2020 - 13:49
Minibus taxis are involved in most serious accidents on SA’s roads, right? Wrong. Ordinary passenger cars and light delivery vehicles make up the biggest proportion of major collisions.
That’s according to renowned forensic accident investigator Craig Proctor-Parker, who this month released a report based on his analysis of more than 650 accident scenes between 2009 and 2016...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.