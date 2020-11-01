Abuse by kids triggers probe into making codeine less accessible

The widespread use of cough syrups to get high has authorities looking at raising its scheduling status

As South Africans, some in primary school, continue to misuse codeine-based medicines for quick highs, the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority is scrutinising data related to the sale of codeine products to determine whether cough syrups should be up-scheduled.



The authority told Sunday Times Daily that while complaints about the misuse of codeine products had not increased in the past six months, it did not mean that addicted South Africans were not abusing these substances...