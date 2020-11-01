For GBV victims, dedicated SAPS help desks can’t come fast enough

At least community service centres are already up and running on a 24-hour basis, police say

Three years ago, a 39-year-old woman called the police for help. The cops arrived, warned her boyfriend not to beat her and left. Then he beat her up.



Today she is one of the survivors of gender-based violence pinning their hopes on the establishment of a dedicated help desk at police stations in 30 GBV hotspots, which is still in the planning phase. ..