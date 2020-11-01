‘If our mine doesn’t go ahead, thousands of jobs will be lost’

CEO says 1,600 jobs will be gone in two years, and 20,000 will lose income, without the Somkhele expansion in KZN

If a proposed 220km2 expansion to the Somkhele open-cast coal mine in northern KwaZulu-Natal doesn’t go ahead, thousands will lose access to their income.



This is according to the Jan du Preez, CEO of Tendele, which owns the mine, in response to questions about the mine’s future - particularly since environmental groups and a community body head to the Supreme Court of Appeal this week to challenge the expansion...