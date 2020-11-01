News

‘If our mine doesn’t go ahead, thousands of jobs will be lost’

CEO says 1,600 jobs will be gone in two years, and 20,000 will lose income, without the Somkhele expansion in KZN

Matthew Savides Night news editor
01 November 2020 - 19:46

If a proposed 220km2 expansion to the Somkhele open-cast coal mine in northern KwaZulu-Natal doesn’t go ahead, thousands will lose access to their income.

This is according to the Jan du Preez, CEO of Tendele, which owns the mine, in response to questions about the mine’s future - particularly since environmental groups and a community body head to the Supreme Court of Appeal this week to challenge the expansion...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Red tape trips up young rangers’ dreams of saving SA’s wildlife News
  2. For GBV victims, dedicated SAPS help desks can’t come fast enough News
  3. Abuse by kids triggers probe into making codeine less accessible News
  4. ‘My mom, my hero’: daughter of slain KZN anti-mining activist News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Ayabukwa mourned as police say suspect was killed by community members
US gun sales skyrocket due to social unrest & election fears

Related articles

  1. Anti-mining activist Fikile Ntshangase pays ultimate price News
  2. EDITORIAL | When mining leads to bloodstained rural tragedy Opinion & Analysis
  3. African activists fight violence against women one law at a time Africa
  4. WATCH | Mining communities join protest at Cape Town coal summit South Africa
  5. WATCH | 'I begged for help, but all they did was shoot me again like a dog' News
  6. OPINION | For miners, no escape from danger, below ground and above Ideas
  7. ConCourt overturns Zwane, Molewa's permission to mine in protected area South Africa
X