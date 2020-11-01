‘My mom, my hero’: daughter of slain KZN anti-mining activist
Others remember Fikile Ntshangase as an ‘incredible’ feminist who ‘spoke for justice ... spoke for truth’
01 November 2020 - 19:46
A mother, a friend, a hero.
This is how a 30-year-old Lungelo Xakaza described her mother, Fikile Ntshangase, the 63-year-old anti-mining community activist who was brutally gunned down in her northern KwaZulu-Natal home two weeks ago...
