Red tape trips up young rangers’ dreams of saving SA’s wildlife

Department clashes with Treasury over the budget for a programme meant to uplift youngsters

More than 1,000 rangers employed in an upliftment programme to help curb poaching are working without contracts or remuneration because the environmental affairs department and the National Treasury are at loggerheads.



The programme for environmental monitors, run by the department of environmental affairs and fisheries, was suspended after the Treasury turned down an application to deviate from the existing budget...