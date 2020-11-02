African-American turnout is key to US election result

Campaigners say though there’s work to be done, black voters are more likely to visit voting stations than use mail

In many parts of the American South, Sundays in October are synonymous with four words: souls to the polls.



In African-American churches in particular, there is a long history of congregants attending services, listening to sermons espousing civic engagement and then driving — or, in some cases, being driven by the busload — to polling stations to cast their ballots...