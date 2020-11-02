News

African-American turnout is key to US election result

Campaigners say though there’s work to be done, black voters are more likely to visit voting stations than use mail

02 November 2020 - 19:58 By Lauren Fedor in Washington

In many parts of the American South, Sundays in October are synonymous with four words: souls to the polls.

In African-American churches in particular, there is a long history of congregants attending services, listening to sermons espousing civic engagement and then driving — or, in some cases, being driven by the busload — to polling stations to cast their ballots...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Environmentalists head back to court to save Vaal River from neglect News
  2. Champion for liberation: ES Reddy was ‘an implacable foe of apartheid’ News
  3. African-American turnout is key to US election result News
  4. Government cannot reject tender applications purely on race: SCA News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Bushiri bail bid postponed while supporters flock to court in Pretoria
US gun sales skyrocket due to social unrest & election fears

Related articles

  1. Large US early voting surge as Donald Trump and Joe Biden make late push World
  2. Mexico protesters burn Donald Trump effigy, slam US border policy World
  3. Bidencare or Trumpcare? Here’s the prognosis for the US economy World
  4. US elections: The good, the bad and... Donald Trump! Opinion & Analysis
  5. My election will end strife in DA, says John Steenhuisen News
X