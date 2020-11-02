News

Champion for liberation: ES Reddy was ‘an implacable foe of apartheid’

The tireless fighter spanned continents and half a century in the struggle against oppression

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
02 November 2020 - 19:59

“Mr ES Reddy will stand out in the annals of history as one who dedicated most of his adult life to supporting action against the oppressive system of apartheid; working tirelessly in support of the liberation movement; forging an unshakeable bond between SA and his homeland, India; and meticulously recording aspects of the struggle history of SA.”

These were the words from the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation on July 1 2020 when Enuga Sreenivasulu Reddy, affectionately known as ES Reddy, celebrated his 96th birthday...

