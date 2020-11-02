Champion for liberation: ES Reddy was ‘an implacable foe of apartheid’

The tireless fighter spanned continents and half a century in the struggle against oppression

“Mr ES Reddy will stand out in the annals of history as one who dedicated most of his adult life to supporting action against the oppressive system of apartheid; working tirelessly in support of the liberation movement; forging an unshakeable bond between SA and his homeland, India; and meticulously recording aspects of the struggle history of SA.”



These were the words from the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation on July 1 2020 when Enuga Sreenivasulu Reddy, affectionately known as ES Reddy, celebrated his 96th birthday...