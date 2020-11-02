Clinics, police station, businesses without power as storm takes roof off substation
Power expected to be restored only on Wednesday morning
02 November 2020 - 16:37
Residents of Florida, Florida Park, Floracliff, Discovery and Selwyn in Johannesburg are in for another day without electricity on Tuesday after a power outage on Sunday.
City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said: “Due to the storm we experienced severe damage at Nursery substation. Therefore we are unable to restore supply to the whole area. The substation's roof was blown off.”..
