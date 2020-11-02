Clinics, police station, businesses without power as storm takes roof off substation

Power expected to be restored only on Wednesday morning

Residents of Florida, Florida Park, Floracliff, Discovery and Selwyn in Johannesburg are in for another day without electricity on Tuesday after a power outage on Sunday.



City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said: “Due to the storm we experienced severe damage at Nursery substation. Therefore we are unable to restore supply to the whole area. The substation's roof was blown off.”..