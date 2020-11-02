Environmentalists head back to court to save Vaal River from neglect

Progress was being made until the contract for the company hired to fix things wasn't renewed

Environmentalists fighting to save the polluted Vaal River are heading back to court to compel the authorities to clean up the mess that has turned the waterway into an open sewer.



Save the Vaal Environment had agreed to suspend litigation for six months in October 2019 when the East Rand Water Company (Erwat) was given the job of fixing the municipality’s broken water-treatment infrastructure...