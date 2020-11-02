Former EC Development Council secretary heads to labour court to challenge dismissal

A former Eastern Cape Development Corporation (ECDC) secretary has approached the labour court to challenge his dismissal.



If he is not reinstated, Dalubuhle Mbelani wants the court to make an order that he be compensated for the duration of his employment at the state-owned entity. Mbelani wants the court to declare that the Companies Act of 2008 applies to the ECDC...